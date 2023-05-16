In the series opener on Tuesday, May 16, Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (18-21) square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Pirates have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-125). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.

The Tigers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Detroit has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 11-14 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

