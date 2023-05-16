Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Luis Ortiz, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (31).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.353).

The Tigers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (139 total, 3.6 per game).

The Tigers are last in MLB with a .294 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).

The Tigers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.223).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Lorenzen is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lorenzen is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.