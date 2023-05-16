Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule