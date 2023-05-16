Tigers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.
The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA).
Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).
- The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
