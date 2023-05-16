Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -125.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
  • Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 139 (3.6 per game).
  • The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 @ Guardians L 2-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
May 10 @ Guardians W 5-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
May 12 Mariners L 9-2 Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
May 13 Mariners L 5-0 Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
May 14 Mariners W 5-3 Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
May 16 Pirates - Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
May 17 Pirates - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
May 19 @ Nationals - Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
May 20 @ Nationals - Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
May 21 @ Nationals - Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
May 22 @ Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.