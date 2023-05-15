The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Monday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series.

You can turn on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Kraken look to take down the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players