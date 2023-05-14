As they try to secure the series sweep, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (20-19) will match up against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 27 times and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 5-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

