Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 31 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 134 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.214 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Wentz has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Wentz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray

