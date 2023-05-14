How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 31 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 134 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.214 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Wentz has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Wentz has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
