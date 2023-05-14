Tigers vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Joey Wentz on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-185
|+150
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a record of 7-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-9
|9-12
|5-13
|12-8
|12-16
|5-5
