Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (20-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-21) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (1-2) for the Mariners and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (134 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule