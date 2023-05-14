Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-265
|+225
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-263
|+210
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|200.5
|-270
|+225
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in league).
- These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 32.1 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 21.3 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|-115
|11.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-125
|14.9
|Al Horford
|8.5
|+100
|9.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.