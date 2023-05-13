Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (19-19) on Saturday, May 13, when they square off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (17-20) at Comerica Park at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-175). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Mariners have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 8-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

