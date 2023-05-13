Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (17-20) and the Seattle Mariners (19-19) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 9-7, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-0) to the mound, while Alex Faedo will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (134 total, 3.6 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule