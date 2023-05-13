Are you a huge fan of college baseball who doesn't want to miss a game? On Saturday, May 13, there are 15 NCAA baseball games on the slate that are airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch even more College Baseball action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Kentucky at Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Georgia Tech at Duke Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego State at Air Force Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego State vs Air Force Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Auburn at Ole Miss Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU at Pacific Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU vs Pacific Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Louisville at Virginia Baseball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arizona at Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UNLV at Fresno State Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Clemson at Virginia Tech Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Penn State at Nebraska Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon State at UCLA Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Washington at Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State Baseball

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.