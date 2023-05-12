Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Mariners on May 12, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Javier Baez and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Báez Stats
- Baez has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .256/.319/.376 slash line on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .241/.293/.368 on the season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gonzales Stats
- The Mariners' Marco Gonzales (2-0) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Gonzales has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 8
|5.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Boyd's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 37 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .270/.357/.387 slash line on the season.
- France will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .294/.348/.563 so far this year.
- Kelenic heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Jarred Kelenic or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.