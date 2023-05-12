Player prop betting options for Ty France, Javier Baez and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Báez Stats

Baez has six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .256/.319/.376 slash line on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .241/.293/.368 on the season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians May. 9 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals May. 7 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Cardinals May. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gonzales Stats

The Mariners' Marco Gonzales (2-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Gonzales has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 6 6.0 6 3 3 4 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1 at Phillies Apr. 25 5.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Guardians Apr. 8 5.2 6 1 1 5 3

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

France has 37 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .270/.357/.387 slash line on the season.

France will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .294/.348/.563 so far this year.

Kelenic heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

