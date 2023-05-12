Marco Gonzales will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (18-19) on Friday, May 12 versus the Detroit Tigers (17-19), who will answer with Matthew Boyd. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the urge to wager on the Tigers' matchup against the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 12-11 (52.2%).

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers Futures Odds

