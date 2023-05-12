Marco Gonzales will take the mound first for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .359 this season.

The Tigers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 132 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Boyd has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin

