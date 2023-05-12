Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Friday.

The Mariners are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+105). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those games.
  • Detroit has a record of 15-18 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 9-12 5-12 12-7 12-15 5-4

