Today's NBA Playoff slate has two exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the New York Knicks taking on the Miami Heat.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks go on the road to face the Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -6

MIA -6 MIA Odds to Win: -249

-249 NY Odds to Win: +203

+203 Total: 207.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -3

LAL -3 LAL Odds to Win: -149

-149 GS Odds to Win: +128

+128 Total: 220 points

