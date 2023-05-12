The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-1. Oddsmakers give the Maple Leafs -170 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+145).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 73 times this season, and have finished 42-31 in those games.

Toronto is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Maple Leafs' implied win probability is 63.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 27 games this season, and won 14 (51.9%).

Florida is 7-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Toronto hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 220 goals to rank seventh.

The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

