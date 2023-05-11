Thursday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Rays and the Yankees, who will be sending Drew Rasmussen and Domingo German to the mound, respectively.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Derek Law (2-4) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

NYM: Senga CIN: Law 6 (32 IP) Games/IP 17 (18 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.00 10.1 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds

NYM Odds to Win: -200

-200 CIN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 10 runs

Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

SD: Darvish MIN: Ober 6 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (18.1 IP) 3.19 ERA 0.98 9.8 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-3) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (2-4) when the clubs face off Thursday.

CHW: Clevinger KC: Singer 7 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (33.2 IP) 4.84 ERA 8.82 8.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with German (2-2) when the teams play Thursday.

TB: Rasmussen NYY: Germán 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.1 IP) 3.11 ERA 4.35 9.6 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Tommy Henry (1-0) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

SF: Cobb ARI: Henry 7 (40.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.2 IP) 2.01 ERA 5.17 8.5 K/9 4.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

SF Odds to Win: -140

-140 ARI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Ken Waldichuk (1-2) when the teams meet Thursday.

TEX: Eovaldi OAK: Waldichuk 7 (44.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 3.22 ERA 7.25 8.9 K/9 7.7

