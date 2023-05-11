Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Tatum posted 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 115-103 loss against the 76ers.

Below we will look at Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 27.1 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.5 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 43 PR 39.5 38.9 37.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per contest.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 40 36 10 5 3 0 2 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.