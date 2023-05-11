Devin Booker be on the court for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 118-102 loss to the Nuggets, Booker had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below, we look at Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 27.8 35.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 5.2 Assists 7.5 5.5 7.1 PRA 45.5 37.8 48.2 PR 37.5 32.3 41.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.0



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Devin Booker has made 9.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 41 28 6 4 4 0 0 5/7/2023 40 36 6 12 3 0 1 5/5/2023 42 47 6 9 5 1 3 5/1/2023 45 35 5 6 4 0 0 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

