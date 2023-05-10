The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Cardinals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .313 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In three of eight games this year, Short has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Short has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
