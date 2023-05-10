On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.

In 55.2% of his games this season (16 of 29), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 11 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings