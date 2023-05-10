Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Wednesday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Baez has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.306/.361 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (31 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.299/.372 so far this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 9 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals May. 7 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Cardinals May. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 26 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .277/.386/.445 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.365/.350 on the year.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

