The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Javier Baez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 30 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 127 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 25th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.217 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill

