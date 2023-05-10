How to Watch the Tigers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Javier Baez among those expected to produce at the plate.
Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 30 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .360 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 127 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 25th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.217 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.
- He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
