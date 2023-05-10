Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) and the Detroit Tigers (16-19) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-3) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 15 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (127 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule