Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nick Maton (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .154.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 34 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
- Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.