On Wednesday, Nick Maton (.154 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .154.

Maton has picked up a hit in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 of 34 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (36.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

