The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of them.

In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Vierling has driven in a run in five games this season (16.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 31 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings