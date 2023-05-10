Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .254 with four doubles and 11 walks.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in 11 of 24 games this season (45.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (25.0%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Baddoo has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-3 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
