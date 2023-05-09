The Detroit Tigers (16-18) visit the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (2-1) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (1-1).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will send Lorenzen (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.14, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Lorenzen is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Lorenzen will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in eight innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073 in seven games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 21st, 1.073 WHIP ranks 20th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 74th.

