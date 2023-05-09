Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on May 9, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Báez Stats
- Baez has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .256/.318/.376 slash line on the season.
- Baez has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has 36 hits with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .269/.319/.388 slash line so far this year.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 5
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Bet on player props for Javier Báez, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Bieber Stats
- Shane Bieber (2-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his eighth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Bieber has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.96), 20th in WHIP (1.073), and 74th in K/9 (5.9).
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Lorenzen's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .281/.385/.452 on the season.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .273/.368/.345 so far this year.
- Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.