Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) will host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (16-18) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, May 9, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 21 times and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.

The Guardians have played four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter without earning a win.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

