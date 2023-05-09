Michael Lorenzen takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -200 +165 8 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-3.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
  • The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
    • Detroit's last four games have finished above the total, and the average over/under in that run was 8.5.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 5-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 34 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 8-11 4-12 12-6 11-14 5-4

