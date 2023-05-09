The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Denver (15-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Phoenix (5-4) does as the underdog (55.6%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Suns have a .281 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-23).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per game.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.

This season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix puts up 113.6 points per game and give up 111.6, making them 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2022-23, Phoenix has taken 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71% of Phoenix's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 29% have been 3-pointers.

