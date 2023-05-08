Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) will host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (15-18) at Progressive Field on Monday, May 8, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-3, 6.67 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and lost each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Tigers have been victorious in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Riley Greene 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

