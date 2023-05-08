Steven Kwan and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games. In three games in a row, Detroit and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.

Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 33 chances this season.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 7-11 4-12 11-6 10-14 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.