Steven Kwan and Spencer Torkelson will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  Progressive Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
    • In three games in a row, Detroit and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.
  • Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 33 chances this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 7-11 4-12 11-6 10-14 5-4

