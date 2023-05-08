Riley Greene and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this season (24 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 of 33 games (48.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings