Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .155 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Maton has had a hit in 11 of 32 games this season (34.4%), including multiple hits four times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in eight games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
