After batting .189 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while batting .197.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in one of 17 games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings