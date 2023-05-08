After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has three doubles while hitting .292.
  • Ibanez is batting .500 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In five of nine games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
