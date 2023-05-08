Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Cardinals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians
|Tigers vs Guardians Odds
|Tigers vs Guardians Prediction
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has three doubles while hitting .292.
- Ibanez is batting .500 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In five of nine games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.