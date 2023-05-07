Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) will host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (15-17) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, May 7, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-4, 6.39 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Tigers' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Tigers (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 19 games this season and won eight (42.1%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.