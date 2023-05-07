Paul Goldschmidt and Riley Greene will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers meet at Busch Stadium on Sunday, at 2:15 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 27 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .355 this season.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Detroit has scored 115 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.222 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Alex Faedo to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Spencer Turnbull Bryce Miller

