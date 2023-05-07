Alex Faedo gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the final of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. A 9.5-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 5-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 32 chances.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 7-10 4-11 11-6 10-14 5-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.