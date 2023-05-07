Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .214 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 31 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 12 games this year (38.7%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
