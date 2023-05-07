Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.389) and total hits (34) this season.
- Greene enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.
- Greene has had a hit in 24 of 32 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits seven times (21.9%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (31.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 16 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
