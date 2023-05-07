The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .175 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in nine games this year (56.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.39 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to opposing batters.
