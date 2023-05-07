The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has three doubles and five walks while batting .204.

Schoop has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this season (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in four of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings