Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has put up 27 hits with five doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.322/.394 slash line so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Matt Vierling Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vierling Stats

Matt Vierling has six doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.337/.400 so far this season.

Vierling Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 39 hits with 14 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .312/.403/.520 so far this season.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .255/.333/.461 slash line on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

