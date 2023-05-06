A pair of hot hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, will try to keep it going when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 27 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 109 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.215 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Turnbull has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts, Turnbull has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales

