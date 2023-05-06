How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Javier Baez, will try to keep it going when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 27 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 109 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.215 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Turnbull has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- In six starts, Turnbull has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
