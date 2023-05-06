Tigers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Vierling will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
The favored Cardinals have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-210
|+170
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 31 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|6-10
|3-11
|11-6
|9-14
|5-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.